GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Granite City are asking for help finding a van that was stolen along with a dog Wednesday morning.
During the morning hours, a 2006 blueish-gray minivan and an Australian sheepdog named Roxy were taken from the 2500 block of Lincoln, according to police. The vehicle has an Illinois registration of Z559981.
Police are urging anyone who sees the vehicle or dog to not approach but instead call 911 to report the location.
