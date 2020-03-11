ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A $13.8 million redevelopment of an industrial building in Forest Park Southeast into a unique dog park/restaurant and office space is set to begin soon, with an opening date targeted for sometime this winter.
Bar K is a concept from Kansas City and was most recently named America’s Coolest Pet Business in 2019. It features a bar, restaurant and two-acre off-leash dog park.
“St. Louis has been on our radar since Day One,” said Leib Dodell, founding partner of Bar K. “There is an incredible pet community here, and we can’t wait to bring the Bar K experience to the people and pups of St. Louis.”
One of Bar K’s partners is St. Louis-based Purina, which is also a minority investor.
Purina helped the company develop a pet-nutritionist-approved selection of meal items for its Dog Menu.
Bar K also partners with pet-rescue organizations and, like Kansas City, the location in St. Louis will feature Petfinder Park, a dedicated space for regular adoption events
The property set for redevelopment is at 4565 McRee Avenue near The Grove neighborhood. It was previously occupied by Cardinal Building Materials, who left the site at the end of 2019.
According to the planning commission documents, the developer is Green Street St. Louis, which acquired three parcels on McRee in June. They have developed many projects in the neighborhood including Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Chroma.
