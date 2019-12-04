ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A redevelopment plan before the St. Louis County Planning Commission proposes a $13.8 million redevelopment of an industrial building in Forest Park Southeast into a unique dog park/restaurant and office space.
Bar K is a concept from Kansas City most recently named America’s Coolest Pet Business in 2019. It features a bar, restaurant and two-acre off-leash dog park.
The proposed property is at 4565 McRee Avenue near The Grove neighborhood. It is currently occupied by Cardinal Building Materials, but they will be leaving by the end of the year.
According to the planning commission documents, the prospective developer is Green Street St. Louis, which acquired three parcels on McRee in June. They have developed many projects in the neighborhood including Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Chroma.
A spokesperson for Bar K said they can’t comment yet on the proposed second location.
