GRANITE CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A dog who disappeared in a stolen van in Granite City has been found and is back with her owner; the van is still missing.
READ: Dog, minivan stolen in Granite City
William Krismanich said on Wednesday morning he started his minivan parked in front of his Granite City house to warm it up. His Australian Shepherd Roxy was inside. Moments later, he said the van and Roxy were gone.
His daughter put out the word about Roxy and the van on social media and Thursday morning, Krismanich drove around Granite City showing people pictures of his dog, asking for help in finding her.
Krismanich’s daughter Ellen said Roxy helped her father get through a difficult time two years ago.
“She's his life, he spends every moment with her, like telling stories around the cute things she did that day,” said Ellen Krismanich. “I think if it wasn't for that dog, he wouldn't have survived the loss of mom.”
While Roxy was still missing, Chelsea McGiffin brought her dog Stella over to visit with Krismanich to cheer him up.
“I feel bad, we’re all dog lovers around here,” McGiffin.
Thursday morning, the Krismanich family got the call they’ve been waiting for.
“A woman said I have a dog here with your number on the collar,” said William Krismanich.
Roxy was found about 1.5 miles from his home. The woman says Roxy came out from beneath an overpass and appeared to be in good shape.
Krismanich said he was astounded by the response of the community when word spread that Roxy was missing.
“This is amazing,” he said.
Police are still looking for the van but Krismanich says the most important thing is that he has Roxy back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.