ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Anna Snodgrass is the owner of Anna's Doghouse in Ellisville, a pet grooming business. She closed her business March 21st after the stay-at-home order was issued in St. Louis County.
"I just heard it on the news that it was mandatory shutdown and so we shut our doors and we've been shut ever since," said Snodgrass.
But Snodgrass said she noticed other pet grooming businesses were still open. Some strictly did grooming and others some also sold dog food or provided kennel services.
She said, "But with other shops being open it's not fair, you know."
News 4 checked around and found another Ellisville dog groomer, It's a Ruff Life, was open and grooming dogs. No one at the business wanted to be interviewed on camera but said they'd checked with the city of Ellisville and weren't told they couldn't stay open.
On Clarkson Road in Chesterfield, Treats Unleashed was also continuing to groom dogs.
After speaking with a dog grooming business owner in Ballwin, it was discovered that all groomers are allowed to continue operating. An amended stay-at-home order was issued on April 2nd that specifically lists dog grooming as an essential business. Businesses hadn't been notified about the change to the order.
When Snodgrass learned dog groomers had been added to the list of essential businesses, she said, "I'm so excited."
Snodgrass said she would get right to work putting together a plan to reopen her business, using new social-distancing protocols.
