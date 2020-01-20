ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A dog is recovering after being shot in the shoulder.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis said a dog, which they named Tyson, was brought to them by a good Samaritan. At the time, Stray Rescue was reportedly told the dog had been hit by a car.
Tyson was reportedly covered “head to toe in fleas” and his bones were exposed when he was brought to Stray Rescue. He underwent emergency surgery after x-rays showed that Tyson had been shot in the shoulder. The gunshot wound shattered bones and there was blood found in his lungs.
"Why on earth someone would shoot this small, sweet dog we'll never know," the organization posted on Facebook last week.
Sunday, Stray Rescue said Tyson had drains in to keep his incision clean and infection free. They also said he was “doing great!”
To help pay for Tyson’s emergency medical care, Stray Rescue of St. Louis has set up a page for donations.
