ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A one-year-old terrier mix is recovering Thursday after rescuers found him behind a home in north St. Louis covered in burns.
Donna Lochmann with Stray Rescue of St. Louis saaid a man called Wednesday and said the dog showed up in his yard and was hiding underneath his porch.
“His entire face was just, I don’t know if you’d say eaten up, but you could tell whatever was going on was all over his face and down his nose," said Lochmann. “Whether it was super hot water or a chemical of some sort, yeah we think something was poured on him.”
They brought the dog, who has been named Dutch Boy, to Stray Rescue where he received antibiotics and painkillers.
“Makes it even more sad the fact that the dog was I'm sure in pain, but still as sweet as could be," said Lochmann.
Dutch Boy is able to walk on his own, though he'll still need several more weeks to recover before he'll be ready to be adopted.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis says there has been a recent increase in animal abuse cases.
“We’ve definitely seen a little increase here recently and an increase just in the number of calls," Lochmann said. "That could be because of the higher temperatures. People are more aware that the animals may be suffering."
She says there is also an uptick in calls during the winter.
According to the Humane Society, there is no central agency in Missouri that tracks animal abuse cases.
Lochmann says these cases often go unsolved.
