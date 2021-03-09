COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- After 809 days in the shelter, one dog has found its fur-ever home!
Demi, a mixed breed female, has been waiting to be adopted Helping Strays of Monroe County for the last two years.
According to Helping Strays, Demi was found abandoned on the streets. She was left with her dog bed. Having to fend for herself, she had multiple wounds on her body from fighting off other dogs. Helping Strays rescued her to give her a better life. Since Helping Strays rescued her, she has been rehabbed and accomplished many battles.
On Monday, Demi met her new owner and was taken to her fur-ever home.
The shelter said in a Facebook post, "They say good things come to those who wait and Demi now has a place to call her forever home!"
Helping Strays' mission is to rescue, shelter, and rehabilitate homeless pets, find them loving homes, and promote responsible pet ownership. For a list of adoptable animals at the shelter, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.