SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A dog died after a South Roxana home caught fire early Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to High Street at Poag Avenue before 5 a.m.
A friend of the woman who lives in the house told News 4 the girl was safe and staying at a friend’s home when the fire occurred.
One of the homeowner’s dogs died in the fire. Another dog was rescued from the home.
The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.
