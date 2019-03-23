SOUTH ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A dog has died after a fire broke out in South St. Louis City Saturday early afternoon.
Officials said a fire broke out in a one story home by Holly Hills Avenue and Lavernell Court in Boulevard Heights at around 1:30 p.m.
The residents were not home at the time but their two dogs were inside. One of the dogs survived while the other died shortly after he was released in the front lawn.
