WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters rescued four dogs from a burning dog house in Wright City Tuesday morning.
Around 9:10 a.m. firefighters were called to the 27000 block of State Highway H for a report of a small shed on fire. When crews arrived, they found a large dog house fully involved in flames with animals trapped in the fenced-in enclosure.
Firefighters were able to rescue four dogs from the enclosure and extinguish the blaze. Fire officials said one dog was unable to be rescued and died in the fire.
The homeowner told the Wright City Fire Protection District that all the rescued dogs would be taken to the veterinarian for evaluation.
The cause of the fire is unknown but is believed to be related to a heat-lamp that was used to warm the structure.
Firefighters from Warrenton and Wentzville, along with the Warren County Ambulance District, assisted the Wright City Fire Protection District with the blaze.
