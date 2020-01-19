ST. LOUIS — In conversations with Cardinals relief pitchers at this weekend’s Winter Warm-Up, a natural question persists.
‘Hey, so… You guys don’t really have a closer named yet. Would you like to be the closer?’
They all deflect. To a man, Cardinals relievers are unconcerned with their specific role, stating the simple hope to have a role, in general.
“If it means I get to pitch in a Cardinal uniform, I’m a thousand percent, I’m a million percent interested in it,” John Brebbia said when asked whether he’d relish the closer’s role. “My focus is first going to be on making the team and then trying to add value to the team and help win.”
The origin of this discussion comes from the Cardinals' consistently stated intention to see last year's closer, Carlos Martinez, return to the starting rotation in 2020. Saturday, Martinez spoke with the media and was clear that was his goal. Mike Shildt indicated Martinez would receive the opportunity to come into spring and compete for a spot in the rotation.
It’s always about competition for Shildt.
For our purposes, though, we’ll assume the only thing that could hold Martinez back from a return to the rotation is his own health and capacity to perform the role. Considering the numerous questions surrounding that topic over the past couple years, his return to starting isn’t a foregone conclusion. Which perhaps helps explain why 'closer mania' hasn't been a real theme of the chatter surrounding the Cardinals this offseason—there's uncertainty as to whether they'll even need a different one.
But if Martinez starts—which is the team's plan—they will need a different one.
So why does the Cardinals' potential hole in the ninth inning this year feel like somewhat of an afterthought? It technically exists, but is it really a concern?
The Cardinals don’t seem to think so.
“I think there are so many great options for anyone to pitch in any situation, which I think you saw last year,” Brebbia said. “So many guys were able to step up and pitch really well just about any time. I think there’s so many guys that can do it that it’s going to be a non-issue.”
In 2019, the Cardinals bullpen ranked second in the National League in ERA, at 3.82. Martinez was just a small part of that success. Though St. Louis hasn’t added to the relief corps this winter—unless you count Kwang Hyun Kim, who was told he would compete for a starting job—the Cardinals also didn’t lose anybody to free agency out of their bullpen. They didn’t trade anybody away, either.
That the Cardinals plan to return a bulk of the bullpen that had so much success a year ago should be an indication that the defending NL Manager of the Year will have ample options for the last inning. It’s just a matter of Shildt deciding who gets the first crack at it.
We often talk about how closing games requires a different mentality than other relief roles. How do you know a guy can handle the ninth until you’ve seen him do it?
“I feel pressure in any situation, any time,” Giovanny Gallegos admitted. But don’t take that to mean the ninth is an inning from which he would shy away. “When I stand on the mound. I pitch to win the games. When I stand on the mound I don’t care who’s at home plate or what team I’m pitching against there. I try to pitch and enjoy the moment, you know?”
Gallegos, arguably the Cardinals' best reliever last season, said he would embrace being the closer. John Gant didn't flinch at the suggestion. And it’s easy to see Brebbia’s enthusiasm for anything the Cardinals might throw at him.
Daniel Ponce de Leon will likely enter spring as starting pitching depth, but could transition back to a role in the bullpen at some point. His mentality on the mound could suit him for the late innings. Ryan Helsley and Genesis Cabrera have the ‘stuff’ to draw some consideration; can either harness it into a high-leverage role in 2020?
The Cardinals appear comfortable with the in-house options. Then again, whoever ultimately gains the reins of the closer's job might merely be keeping the seat warm for a certain flamethrowing reliever who could be ready to reclaim his role in the season's second half.
Jordan Hicks met with the media Sunday at Winter Warm-Up and offered a positive update on his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Hicks said he's regained his full range of motion and is back to throwing again. His sessions remain low intensity for now, two or three times a week, but Hicks believes he should be throwing off a mound again before the team leaves spring training.
He'll still have a ways to go from that point before returning to the big-league bullpen, of course, but Cardinals General Manager Mike Girsch believes his recovery is currently in line with a possible mid-season return.
"Jordan has had a good recovery," Girsch said. "I believe he’s starting to play catch and if things keep continuing on the pace they are, we’re looking at sometime mid-season or second half of the season where he should be back, ready to go in the big leagues."
By October, it's not difficult to imagine that Hicks might be closing games for the Cardinals in the postseason. For the team to get there, it will require ninth-inning contributions from somebody else, first.
Just don't ask who it's going to be. Not yet, anyway.
