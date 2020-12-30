(KMOV.com) — Will the 2021 NL Central favorite please stand up?
No, seriously. Anyone?
The Chicago Cubs won the NL Central by a three-game margin over the Cardinals in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Early returns on their off-season suggest the Cubbies aren't making much of an effort to repeat.
The Cubs are in full public relations spin mode this week, with new president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer rationalizing the Yu Darvish salary dump in a Zoom call with reporters. On Tuesday, the Cubs traded the ace starter Darvish with his personal catcher Victor Caratini to the San Diego Padres for Zach Davies and a bunch of teenagers.
I'm not even going to bother listing the names of these prospects, because you've never heard of them. The most highly rated of the bunch ranked as the no. 15 prospect in the Padres system, and only one of the group has had any professional at-bats in his career.
Theo Epstein escaped the burning building in the nick of time.
Jed: “Excited” about getting Davies and four prospects for Yu. “Judging that now is kind of a fools’ errand.” Says it was not “financially motivated.”— Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) December 30, 2020
To be clear, this was a salary dump, despite Hoyer's most earnest protestations. Zach Davies has put together a couple nice seasons in a row, but he's not Yu Darvish. What he is, though, is a cheaper replacement on the books for a shorter duration. Davies is due $8.5 million for 2021. Darvish is owed $59 million over the next three seasons. The trade was such 'not a salary dump' for the Cubs that they sent $3 million in cash to the Padres just to be rid of the outstanding financial commitment to Darvish.
Darvish, by the way, was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA for the division-champion Cubs in 2020. Finally over the hump on some previously lingering injuries, he looked as good as he ever has. Still, the Cubs didn't care to demand any top prospects in the return for trading him away.
That's the crux of the state of baseball—and in particular, the state of the NL Central—heading into 2021. The Padres are joined by a select few others across MLB in the category of teams willing to aggressively build a strong roster to compete for a World Series.
It's not controversial to declare that the National League Central contains zero such teams.
What the Cubs have done this week speaks for itself. Last week, the Pirates showed they are content with their residence in the basement of the division by trading away their most (only?) exciting player, slugging first baseman Josh Bell. Definitely not a team looking to contend in the immediate future.
The Reds made several splashy moves last off-season, but they've been quiet so far this winter and will almost certainly lose Trevor Bauer in free agency. The Brewers turned Corey Knebel into the Dodgers' next relief pitcher reclamation project, but have made no notable additions to their roster.
The current trajectory of their competition for the NL Central coincides nicely with the Cardinals own approach to the off-season. Though St. Louis has watched Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong depart the roster for free agency, the Cardinals haven't rushed into any decisions. They are monitoring the markets and preaching patience, coining slogans like 'January is the new December.'
For teams like the Padres, though, December was just December. It was a month perfectly suited for significant moves and bolstering a championship-caliber roster, the same as it ever was. The Cardinals are being limited by the notion that payroll has to stagnate—or even decrease—from where it was a year ago.
It's not an exciting notion for a fan base, but it's the reality of where the Cardinals are right now. Thanks to a collective lack of competitiveness across the landscape of their division, though, a predictably quiet off-season for St. Louis might not hinder its chances to contend for the division next season. It's hard to lose ground on the competition when the competition—the only team better than you in the previous season—is actively getting worse.
The race to the middle is on in the NL Central. To the mediocre go the spoils.
