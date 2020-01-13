ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A documentary about former Missouri State Rep. Bruce Franks, Jr. has been nominated for an Oscar.
“St. Louis Superman” was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Subject category.
[Read: Complete list of 2020 Oscar nominations]
The 25-minute documentary follows the 34-year-old from St. Louis as he deals with the mental trauma he’s been dealing with since his 9-year-old brother was fatally shot in front of him.
The film, directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan, premiered at the 2019 Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, where it won the award for Best Documentary Short.
