ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Twenty pristine pearls have graced the necklines of over 300,000 women who belong to the world’s oldest Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA).
Those 20 jewels represent the nine original founders and 11 women who formed a legendary sorority to create a network for Black women which broke barriers for decades. The iconic jewelry is bestowed onto new generations of AKA members, serving as a reminder of the founders’ impact.
And one of the original visionaries and “guiding light” to establish the organization is from the Lou.
“There are so many things that the sorority has accomplished. So much impact that helped and changed American history. And there are so many people who are unaware,” Twenty Pearls film director and producer Deborah Riley Draper said.
As a fellow AKA, Draper’s creative vision will lay out the AKA’s impact at the Tivoli Theatre at 5 p.m. Saturday. She calls Twenty Pearls a love letter to all Black women.
“Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded as a sisterhood and is a blueprint to understand the power of Black women," Draper said.
Her film, which was released in March, begins by chronicling 113 years of history starting with St. Louis native Ethel Hedgeman Lyle, who recruited her Howard University classmates to form a sisterhood in 1907.
And the rest was history – nine strangers became sorors on Jan. 15, 1908. The following year, seven new members were inducted along with four incorporators.
During a period where segregation and racial oppression were heightened in America, Draper emphasizes on the women’s courage and bravery to decide to challenge the status quo to create something that hasn’t been done before.
“In 1908, nine black women - just 40 years from enslavement, 40 years from emancipation - decided that Black woman needed a safe space,” Draper adds. “A place where they can be amplified, elevated, and nurtured. A place where they can come into their own as a sisterhood.”
Lyle’s push to overcome any adversity doesn’t surprise the award-winning filmmaker. Lyle came from a family that created limitless opportunities for the Black community. Her grandfather was one of the men of the 62nd and 65th Colored Infantry Regiments who found Lincoln University of Missouri in 1866.
“Her grandfather was a trailblazer, Ethel became a trailblazer,” Draper said. “Ethel Hedgeman Lyle represents St. Louis history and American history. She was leader in our country. She was a hero.”
Beside Lyle’s accomplishments, the film dives into the AKA’s effort to create a social change since the Harlem Renaissance. In the early 1930s, the AKAs assisted with anti-lynching bills with then first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, supported World War II efforts and lobbied to desegregate the armed forces.
“One of the things that stands out to me is the almost 10-year Mississippi Health Project. [Sorority] members, nurses, and doctors traveled to the Mississippi Delta and brought with them critical public health support,” Draper said, illustrating how the group provided medical and dental help to impoverished communities during the Jim Crow era.
“Public health didn’t include African Americans at that time,” Draper continued. Nearly 80 years later, the sorority returned to the Magnolia State to assist with vaccination clinics.
Notable members like Vice President Kamala Harris and NASA Research Mathematician Katherine Johnson, who inspired the film “Hidden Figures”, will be highlighted. Among the sorority’s 300,000 members, there have been legendary women who joined the sisterhood like St. Louis native and poet Maya Angelou, novelist Toni Morrison, civil rights activists Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King and her daughter Bernice King.
On Saturday, the historic organization won’t be the only one getting their well-deserved recognition. Draper will receive the SLIFF Women in Film award for her talents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.