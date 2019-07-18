KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Millions of children suffer from peanut allergies, but doctors in Kansas City are trying a new therapy to help.
The doctors are actually writing peanut prescriptions, saying immuno-therapy can help desensitize kids’ immune systems making allergic reactions less likely and less severe.
"The more allergic you are, the more this might potentially benefit you, because otherwise there's a risk of having an accidental exposure to peanut and then you'll have a severe reaction," said Dr. Jay Portnoy, an allergist at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City.
Treatments start with a very low dose of peanut flour at the same time every day and move up to quarter portions of peanuts.
Kids eventually eat entire peanuts with food.
The amounts increase every two weeks for six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.