ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lockdowns and layoffs during the pandemic have left many people sitting at home, bored.
"I want to say I did when the pandemic first started, I gained like 15 pounds," said Brittany Hardmon.
Mercy Hospital cardiologist Dr. Jacob Goldstein said he's seeing the results of the unhealthy habits that the boredom has led to in patients that come to his heart clinic.
"Almost everybody has gained weight during the pandemic. Frequently between, you know, 10 and 25 and 40 pounds over the past six to nine months," he said.
Studies have shown that, during the pandemic, many people are drinking more, snacking more and are less active.
"We've still been going, like working out every day for the most part. I will say I probably do drink a little more," said Christie Sexton.
But Dr. Goldstein worries these lifestyle changes will lead to an increase in heart disease in coming years.
"We've kind of made it through the worst of the pandemic, now we need to worry about our long term health," said Goldstein.
Goldstein recommends you sign up for an exercise class, but if you can't make it to a gym he recommends going outside for a walk or finding other ways to be active.
He said the telltale signs of an issue with your heart is chest discomfort that bothers you or worries you. If you've experienced that discomfort, it's recommended you go in for a heart screening. Mercy Health has a variety of heart screening locations.
