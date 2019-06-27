ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Fourth of July is now less than a week away and while most are getting ready for celebrations, doctors are preparing for an increase in serious injuries.
Dr. Jamie Kondis with St. Louis Children’s Hospital said she expects to treat children for fireworks-related injuries this week and next.
“It’s definitely a big thing we see around this time of year in the emergency department,” Kondis said.
Kondis said the most common injuries are burns to the face and torso area from children holding sparklers too close. Other injuries involve burns to the eyes and in some cases, amputations.
“We can even see things like kids losing fingers or other body parts from fireworks exploding on them, so it’s definitely dangerous,” she said.
Doctors stress the importance of supervising children when handling fireworks. Kondis recommends playing it safe and watching a professional fireworks show to avoid the risk of injury.
