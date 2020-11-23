ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There is a common misconception those getting COVID-19 tests need to know about.
Many think if they get tested and the results come back negative, they're in the clear, but that's not necessarily true.
Doctors say people need to be careful and understand the limitations of testing.
"A negative test does not give you a pass," said Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips with the Providence Health System. "When you first get exposed to the coronavirus, your levels are pretty low and then they rapidly increase over the first five days."
"Let's say yesterday I was exposed. If I go get tested today, I won't be positive. But in two or three days, I might be positive and I will start being infectious and spreading it even before I have symptoms," added Dr. Ashish Jha with the Brown University School of Public Health.
The incubation period for COVID-19 can be up to 14 days.
While experts agree, testing is good.. it is not perfect.
