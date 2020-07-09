ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With a heat rolling through the St. Louis area, doctors are closely monitoring COVID-19 patients, as symptoms can worsen due to the heat and humidity.
"You absolutely have to be careful if you have underlying respiratory disease, lung disease and be thinking about the air quality and amount of exercise you're going to do based on that," said Dr. Alexis Elward with St. Louis Children's Hospital.
The heat and humidity may also trigger some of the symptoms in a person who would otherwise be asymptomatic and showing no signs of COVID-19.
Symptoms include shortness of breath and chest pain.
With so many people staying inside because of the pandemic, some healthcare officials believe the number of emergency room visits could actually decrease this summer as people cut back on outdoor activities.
The doctor says everybody must be vigilant as the area opens up with more sports practices, kids are outside exercising.
Have to make sure there are plenty of water breaks and people take precautions.
