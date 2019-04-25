ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Now that the FDA has approved 23andMe to release health reports, some people are replacing genetic counseling with these mail-in kits.
But doctors warn the at-home DNA tests might not show the whole picture, and could leave users with dangerously incomplete information.
Merrit Jones, a breast cancer survivor in St. Louis, has a very personal reason for wanting as much genetic information possible.
“I have a 20-year-old daughter and it's super important for me to know whether or not I carry this gene,” Jones said.
She was diagnosed in 2014 and said the moment shocked her, something she didn't want for her daughter.
“It's just something that you don't expect,” she said.
In the hopes of arming herself and daughter with as much information as possible, Jones took a genetic test with an at-home kit from 23andMe.
It showed no risk of genetic breast cancer.
But the 23andMe test only checks for three genetic markers of breast cancer, a fraction of the number a more comprehensive test would look for.
“There are other expanded panels that look at up to 83 gene mutations that have an association with an increased breast cancer risk,” said Dr. Camaryn Chrisman Robbins, Washington University Obstetrician & Gynecologist at the Women & Infants Center and Jones' doctor.
“I was surprised. I thought that would be the end all be all and I didn't realize there are so many more genes and components that aren't tested through that kit,” Jones said.
She isn’t alone.
Robbins said just in the last six months, the number of patients bringing up genetic testing and the at-home kits during visits has significantly increased.
Doctors say consumer kits are great for family history, but caution consumers not to rely on them for medical purposes.
“Someone may be falsely reassured that they are not at risk for being a carrier for one of these diseases when they really are, and there's a chance they are passing it along to their son or daughter.”
Now cancer free, Jones opted to go through Washington University and Barnes Jewish Hospital for a full genetic testing panel and is awaiting the results.
News 4 reached out to 23andMe Thursday and a spokesperson said they do not market themselves for comprehensive genetic testing and the kits only test for the three breast cancer variants that are more well-studied.
Their full statement reads:
"...our BRCA1/BRCA2 Selected Variants report tests for a limited amount of variants, as the name may signal. We are very clear with our customers that this report only tests for three out of thousands of possible genetic variants in these genes. Clear information about the selected nature of the test is also highlighted in the pre-purchase information and is written in bold lettering at the top of the report (see attached).
23andMe tests for these variants because they are three of the most well-studied and carry clear, documented risk for breast and ovarian cancer. About 1 in 40 individuals of Ashkenazi Jewish descent has one of these three variants. Women with one of these variants have a 45-85% chance of developing breast cancer by age 70.
23andMe doesn't market itself as a comprehensive BRCA test. Rather we offer a broad screen for genetic risks for a variety of health conditions. In doing so we've been able to increase access to important genetic information in ways that are otherwise not available to most people. For example, there is published data on how many people have been found to carry BRCA mutations who may not otherwise qualify for clinical screening. Research published in The Journal of the American Medical Association has argued for broader access to genetic testing, citing a study in which "50 percent of families found to harbor BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations had no history of breast or ovarian cancer that would have triggered clinical attention." Furthermore, we are aware of 23andMe customers who have had clinical confirmatory testing and risk-reducing surgery after initially detecting a BRCA variant through our test, which they may not have otherwise known about or qualified for based on current guidelines.
Regarding the accuracy of our health tests, it is incredibly high. As part of the FDA review process, we showed our test to be over 99% analytically accurate for the health reports we provide."
When asked whether they planned to expand their tests to include more genetic markers, they said:
"We're always looking to provide customers with more information. Before we do so we have to be confident that the information we're providing is scientifically sound, that we can accurately test for it, and that we're able to do so under current FDA regulations. I would also add we're the only company to offer health reports that have been authorized by the FDA."
Barnes Jewish Hospital has resources available on its website for people interested in genetic testing, from information on the specialists who perform the test, to an explanation of the differences between the tests they perform and the ones provided with at-home kits.
