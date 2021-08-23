JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Local physicians are warning and pleading for people not to take Ivermectin.
It's a drug used for animals, primarily livestock, to treat worms and other parasites. Local veterinarians who prescribe this frequently to animals say it could leave humans with lasting, serious and permanent damage.
"We're all tired. We're all looking for a miracle cure, but this isn't it," Dr. Heather Schatz said.
Schatz is the chief veterinarian at Advantage Veterinarian Center in Jefferson County. She says this isn't the first time she's heard of people trying drugs meant for animals.
"We as medical professionals are all a little bit stumped. Right now, there's not any conclusive scientific evidence for treating a virus with an anti-parasitic," Schatz said.
Doctors in St. Louis and across the country are now warning people against taking Ivermectin. On Facebook, News 4 found multiple posts from people searching for doctors who will prescribe it. Right now, nearly every Tractor Supply store in the St. Louis region is sold out of Ivermectin. News 4 went to a Tractor Supply store in High Ridge, Missouri Monday. The shelves where Ivermectin sits are empty. Down the road at Farm and Home Supply, there are empty shelves again. However, there was a warning posted for people not to consume the medication.
Another warning is coming from the Missouri Poison Control Center.
"The cases we're most concerned about are adults using the veterinary Ivermectin product to treat themselves or thinking they're going to prevent themselves from getting COVID," Julie Weber said.
Weber, Director of Missouri's Poison Control Center, says they've been getting phone calls daily about this drug. She says in 2020, they only received four calls about it. This year, and it's only August, they've received nearly 40. This trend is also nationwide. Weber says in July 2020, there were 58 exposures nationwide. In July 2021, across the country, there were 133. The poison control expert says Ivermectin has been prescribed to humans in the past, but in very small dosages, typically used as a topical skin treatment.
Dr. Schatz says there are major concerns with people buying this drug off the shelf at, for example a Tractor Supply, or online through an unauthorized drug distributor.
"Over-dosage in animals can result in blindness, seizures, liver disease. A tricky part people seem to miss is Ivermectin is dosed for humans in micrograms, but when you buy the paste for your horse it's in milligrams, which is 1,000 times the strength. So, certainly there's room for toxicity on that," Schatz explained.
News 4 reached out to Tractor Supply for comment on shelves being wiped of this drug. Their response is below:
"The anti-parasite drug Ivermectin has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. The product sold in our stores is only suitable for animals and is clearly labeled as such. We have signs to remind our guests that these products are for animal use only. If customers have questions about COVID-19, we suggest consulting a licensed physician and finding more information at FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/why-you-should-not-use-ivermectin-treat-or-prevent-covid-19."
The Tractor Supply News 4 went to Monday did not have a sign warning customers.
