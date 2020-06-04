ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With kids on summer breaks and popular attractions reopening, many are wondering if attending them is safe?
The St. Louis Aquarium and St. Louis Wheel plan to reopen Monday, and the zoo will allow visitors starting next Saturday.
Doctors say it's perfectly fine to get out, but people should continue following health guidelines.
"Everyone who goes should again wear a mask, should bring hand sanitizer and use it frequently, and should try to keep six feet away from others," said Dr. Hilary Babcock, an infections disease specialist with BJC Healthcare. "So that may mean you have to wait a few minutes to get right up close to the polar bears, wait for the other people who are up there to finish looking and move away, but I think we can all use a little patience to keep that distance to really keep us and others around us safe."
Babcock said she expects to see an increase in COVID-19 cases as more places reopen.
But as of now, hospitalizations at Barnes Jewish Hospital are down.
