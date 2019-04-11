ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis area doctors taking a new approach to treating babies suffering from withdrawal.
At St Mary's Hospital, doctors and nurses met Thursday to talk about caring for babies whose mothers battle with addiction.
For years doctors have been treating babies suffering from withdrawal by weaning off drugs using treatments like morphine.
Now doctors are working with a more compassionate care plan, treating babies with more holding, breastfeeding, and much-needed care.
"If we empower women to take care of their babies, not only do we promote that bonding, but we can use a lot less medication to soothe withdrawal," said Doctor Jaye Shyken with SSM Health/St. Mary’s Hospital.
With this form of compassionate treatment, doctors say just 11 percent of drug-exposed babies are treated in the NICU.
