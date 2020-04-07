ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People who didn't really grow up with computers, tablets and smartphones are now starting to embrace technology, as the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 has forced us to limit personal interactions.
Doctor Jason Hand, of Mercy Hospital, continues to go to his office each day at the doctor's building, but while physicians are still seeing some patients in person, three quarters of Hand’s appointments in a typical day are done through telemedicine.
“The medical assistant makes sure that 10 minutes before the visit, their technology is working. If it's not working, we troubleshoot what's happening,” Hand said. “Then I will join the patient in the room after the medical assistant has left and then will complete their visit.”
“I can't do the classic physical exam but I can evaluate their diabetes, their blood pressure, if they have a cough, I can evaluate how their breathing is going if they have COPD,” he added. “I can evaluate their depression and their anxiety. A lot of the sort of classic things that are getting worse in this COVID crisis...
If a blood or urine sample is needed the patient goes to a clinic location. When Hand says 75% of the appointments with his patients are telemedicine, it’s a stark contrast to the last week in February when he says 100% of his patients he would have seen in his office.
