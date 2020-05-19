ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Kids are champing at the bit to get back to sports.
While some young athletes have started playing baseball again in St. Charles County, BJC healthcare, Mercy and SSM Health all suggest June 15th as a reasonable date to restart youth and high school sports.
That gives teams time to implement their new suggestions, like no shared water bottles or equipment.
"When talking about baseball, make sure [you’re] not sharing bats,” said Dr. Mark Halstead with St. Louis Children’s Hospital. “Obviously, the ball can be an issue. We’ve seen proposals for baseball where if multiple people touch the ball, after a play, the umpire cleans the ball before handing it back."
The group also suggests everyone have health screenings before every activity, as well as not allowing team huddles or handshakes.
Additionally, coaches and officials should wear masks.
But the mid-June time frame also gives athletes time to get back into game shape.
"We think a lot about this as just a virus, but for me as a sports medicine specialist, I am most concerned about kids getting back to activities too soon, then coming into my office with a hurt shoulder, hurt knees, hurt elbows," Halstead said.
The group of doctors at Children’s hopes coaches and players take the next month to put in place their safety recommendations and take their at-home workouts seriously.
This group also suggests a four-phase approach to bringing sports back.
Also there’s an invitation to join a Facebook live chat Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Sports medicine specialists and a pediatric infectious diseases expert will be answering your questions.
