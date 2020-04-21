ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Central West End resident Vincent Mingo says as a person with underlying respiratory issues, he takes extra precaution when out in public.
“I’m very concerned,” said Mingo.
Mingo, who suffers from asthma, says he's concerned about two things: a major asthma attack while entering into allergy season and not contracting the COVID-19.
The CDC says those who have asthma are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the virus.
“We know pollen levels are climbing and they are going to climb higher,” said Dr. Matthew Dougherty with Esse Health.
Dougherty specializes in patients who have respiratory issues such as asthma.
He says patients who don’t stay up on their medications when their condition overlaps with a COVID-19 diagnosis are doing damage to their health.
“If an individual has a chronic lung problem, the better that is managed hopefully the less complications they may have if they eventually got coronavirus,” Dougherty said.
He recommends patients:
- Conduct routine telehealth screenings with their doctors
- Learn how to control flare ups
- Take medication routinely
“The more that we can do as a community to keep our patients medical conditions well managed, then the less number of those patients will end up in emergency rooms and hospitals that are already stretched to the limit,” said Dougherty.
