ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All the steps to contain the coronavirus may end up reducing the number of flu cases, and health officials say that’s important because the flu kills more people in a week in Missouri than coronavirus has killed in the entire United States so far.
[ READ: Is it allergies, the flu or the coronavirus? How to tell the difference ]
Right now doctors offices across the area are compiling the number of flu cases they've seen and sending those in to the health department.
The outbreak of the coronavirus has somewhat overshadowed the flu season, which peaks in January and February. Coronavirus isn't yet fully known but doctors know full-well the impact of influenza.
"We're still learning about coronavirus, but high risk influenza still claims a number of lives not only in the State of Missouri and across the world,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols with the St. Louis Health Department.
In Missouri this flu season 83,500 people have been diagnosed with the flu. During the last week in February alone, the flu killed 51 people in the state. More than a thousand deaths are blamed on the flu this season.
By comparison, there have only been 1,026 cases of coronavirus nationwide and just 31 deaths. That's why doctors are still stressing flu shots and prevention.
"Influenza still poses a risk to individuals in our jurisdiction. We continue to enforce preventative messaging, making sure individuals- if you're sick, stay at home,” Echols said.
Coronavirus and the flu have similar symptoms and while one is creating a lot of fear, health professionals remind residents to be mindful of the flu, which will continue to take a heavy toll till the end of flu season in late April or early May.
