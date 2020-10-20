ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Health experts continue to warn against the possibility of a twindemic.
With COVID-19 still widespread as we head into flu season, doctors are warning to get your flu shot now.
Dr. Nick Holekamp with Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital says wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing will help protect you from the flu.
Dr. Holekamp says now is the perfect time to get the flu vaccine.
The shot will become effective before the flu hits the region hard and should last until the end of flu season next spring.
