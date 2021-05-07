ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Psychiatrists are expressing concern about the increase in alcohol use during the pandemic, especially among women.
"One [hypothesis] is women have bore the extra responsibility of child care during the COVID-19 pandemic and it has been stressful," said Dr. Carrie Mintz, a Washington University psychiatrist working at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. "I can tell you from personal experience, before COVID it was hard to be a working mom, and boy, has that only increased exponentially during COVID-19. We wear many hats."
Experts at Washington University the other reason for increased drinking might be boredom for some people with so much time at home.
According to guidelines by the National Institute of Health, anything more than one drink a day, each day a week, for women and more than two drinks every day for a man is considered beyond "moderate drinking."
They advise getting help if drinking starts to impair your ability to function, replace activities that used to be important, or you feel withdrawl symptoms when you drink less.
"I think most people who are drinking more will not go on to develop an alcohol disorder, thankfully," Mintz said. "I think that's the minority of people for whom it becomes comes an addictive disease ... but there are certainly some who may and we always think earlier intervention is best."
