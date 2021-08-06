(CNN) -- As students across the country begin to head back to the classroom, concern over COVID-19 in children rises as a well-known pediatric health group says there's a "substantial increase" in children and teens catching the virus.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says while severe illness appears to be rare among children infected with the coronavirus, more than 71,000 kids and teens caught COVID-19 last week.
That number is up 84 percent from the previous week and five times as many cases as the end of June.
“There seems to be this notion that children don't get sick from COVID. They do,” said Dr. Heather Haq, a pediatric hospitalist at Texas Children's Hospital.
According to the CDC, the latest forecast projects COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are likely to increase over the next month.
“We're really concerned with the Delta variant taking control that we're going to see a substantial increase over the next few weeks with school reopenings being a major catalyst,” said Dr. Haq.
As the debate over masks in schools continues to heat up, a new poll reveals 55 percent of Americans support the CDC’s recommendation that all public students, staff and teachers wear masks in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
“If you have a child that's eligible for a vaccine. Get them vaccinated,” said Dr. Richina Bicette, Associate Medical Director at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
The states with the fewest 12 to 17-years-old vaccinated are Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Wyoming and Tennessee.
Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland and Rhode Island have the highest number of vaccinated eligible 12 to 17-year-olds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.