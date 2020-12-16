ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- African Americans are being hit hard by the pandemic. New data from the CDC says the COVID-19 death rate for African Americans is one of the highest at 18 percent.
Family Practitioner Dr. Ashley Demark says the education must start now, in order to counter the low COVID vaccine trust among the Black community.
“A lot of times there’s this mistrust there and understandably so because of past histories,” Denmark said.
Demark says she sees the stark, but not surprising contrast amongst her minority patients regarding vaccinations.
“They are very much hesitant but I see in my other population, the non-minority base, they are wanting to sign up for it first so it shows that mistrust,” she says.
Denmark says many of the fears are rooted from generations of skepticism towards the medical field by African Americans.
During the slave trade, slaves were subjected to surgeries without anesthesia. And in the 1930’s, the government tracked Black men living with Syphilis and never offered any treatment during the Tuskegee Experiment. And the story of Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman whose cells were taken and used in medical research without her consent for decades.
“So we must make sure that we are doing educational campaigns now,” Denmark said.
Demark says she is focusing on vaccine education through her patients and her non-profit Project Diversify Medicine.
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis says they are working with BJC HealthCare to roll out a vaccine education initiative for the Black community.
