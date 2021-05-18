BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The friend of a Town and Country doctor who was shot and killed outside a hotel and restaurant in Brentwood Saturday says his friend was waiting for an Uber when he was shot.

Dr. Sergie Zacharev was shot and killed outside the Drury Inn and Bonefish Grill in Brentwood after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. A friend tells News 4 that Zacharev had been in Miami for part of the weekend looking for a home to retire in. His return flight to St. Louis got in late, before he ate at the Bonefish Grill. Friends say he was waiting for an Uber to pick him up outside the restaurant when he was shot and killed.

"Its a shock, not only to friends but to the community," said friend Alexander Kourbatov.

Kourbatov says Zacharev grew up in Belarus and came to the United States with a limited knowledge of English. Eventually, Zacharev became an anesthesiologist, most recently working at Christian Hospital. Kourbatov says Zacharev was very generous and watched out for others.

"He was the person who would come to you and tap you on the shoulder, 'Hey, are you doing okay? Can I help you in any way?' He always loaned money to people, and we're not talking about a couple of hundred bucks, he would loan lots of money," said Kourbatov.

Zacharev leaves behind a son in his early 20s and his girlfriend. Police believe Zacharev's death may be connected to the shooting death of Barbara Goodkin, who was shot inside a car with her husband Stanley on Delmar near I-170 in University City about an hour before Zacharev was shot. Barbara was a substitute teacher in the Parkway School District from 1992-2006.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in connection with the shootings. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.