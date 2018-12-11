ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local doctor who previously pleaded guilty to writing prescriptions to women with whom he had personal relationship has been sentenced to jail.
Some of the drugs are intended only for extreme pain in patients with cancer; other drugs included Oxycodone and several formats of Fentanyl.
On Aug. 22, Dr. Philip Dean, from Warren County, pleaded guilty to two felony charges, illegally distributing opiate medications and making a false statement to the Medicare program.
Prosecutors said Dr. Dean lived with three women for some time periods.
One of the women, referred to as R.W. by prosecutors, had lost her own health care provider's license after drug abuse problems. Dr. Dean, prosecutors say, was aware that she had been involved in car accidents and DWI's because of drugs.
Still, Dr. Dean admitted to prescribing R.W. cancer drugs despite the fact she does not have cancer.
Dr. Dean also said he prescribed additional opiates in the name of a family member of hers, aware that additional prescriptions for R.W. would have raised suspicion. Prosecutors say that Medicare-funded the drugs.
In another instance, prosecutors say Dr. Dean wrote a prescription to a woman after the two exchanged text messages of a personal and sometimes sexual nature. According to medical records, Dr. Dean had not even examined the woman at the time he issued the prescription.
On Dec. 11, Dr. Dean was sentenced to 40 months or more than three years in federal prison and ordered to pay $312,377 in restitution to the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
According to the state's website, Dr. Dean is still a licensed physician but that could change following this sentence.
