ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - It’s a technique medical experts say they’ll have to lean on if ventilator supplies don’t increase.
“There is a desperate need for increasing the number of ventilators,” said Dr. John Fontana.
Fontana with St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles said he’s looking to educate more medical professionals on capabilities to expanding the use of a single ventilator to benefit two patients, as opposed to one.
“You take the end of the ventilator circuit that would normally go to one patient and you’re splitting it for two patients,” said Fontana.
Fontana said he learned the method while serving in the military in Iraq.
“This was a method that we used when we ran out of ventilators,” he said.
If used to help treat COVID-19 patients, Fontana said they would place patients with similar symptoms on the same ventilator, using a Y-shaped tubing so each individual could get air to their lungs.
He said the pressure the virus is placing on both New York and Seattle’s healthcare system gives Missouri’s medical professionals a leg up on ways to work around the ventilator shortage.
“You see what’s happening, there they’re being overwhelmed by the needs and the lack of resources, we’re fortunate that we’re only beginning where they were two or three weeks ago, and so we’ve had some time to learn some lessons and get better prepared,” said Fontana.
