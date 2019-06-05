FILE - This Jan. 15, 2019 file photo shows the main entrance to Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Authorities are set to give an update on the criminal investigation of an intensive care doctor accused of ordering possibly fatal painkillers for dozens of Ohio hospital patients. The Franklin County prosecutor and Columbus police scheduled a news conference Wednesday, June 5, to discuss the investigation of Dr. William Husel. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh Huggins, File)