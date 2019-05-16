ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Do you wash your legs in the shower?
One simple question posted last week set the Twitter Universe on fire and started a debate over preferred hygienic methods.
Conor Arpwel posted a poll on Twitter asking his followers do they wash their legs while in the shower. The tweet has over 850,000 votes and been shared over 3,000 times.
Do you wash your legs when you take a shower?— Conor Arpwel (@Arpwel) May 9, 2019
About 80 percent have voted yes and 20 percent have voted no, which means about 164,000 people do not wash their legs in the shower. Many users tweeted that they don't wash their legs because they believe the water and soap from washing their upper body would dripped onto the legs and cleanse them.
Several twitter users thought the answer was unanimous and were left puzzled with the results.
?!?!?!? are there people who do not feel the need to.... wash their legs.......— ⚷100% valley mally ⚶ (@malloy_online) May 10, 2019
It feels like the correct answer is ewww, of course I do!?!— Michelle Robinson (@MichellePraiz) May 10, 2019
The 20 percent quickly offered answers to the viral question.
I only do if I've been bare legged or to the gym and they feel sweaty. I used to but when I got eczema on my legs I had to stop as soap made it worse and I was told not to use SLS soaps. It's bad for your skin and mostly unnecessary 💁♀️— RHI 🙈 (@shylittlemess) May 10, 2019
During the online debate, a board certified dermatologist, Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, stepped in to say not washing your leg may be beneficial to some.
Hello! I am a Dermatologist and author of #beyondsoapbook. It discusses the harmful effects of soap on the skin and how over cleanliness has lead to diseases like eczema, asthma and allergies. You don’t lather up if you are not dirty. So no leg washing unless they are dirty.— Dr.SandySkotnicki (@DrSkotnicki) May 11, 2019
As a self-proclaimed leg washer, Arpwel stated he wanted the topic to be fun and not insult those who don't.
My name is Conor Arpwel and I am a leg washer— Conor Arpwel (@Arpwel) May 10, 2019
Leg washing is an important component of my cleanliness regimen, but also I’m not out to get people who don’t wash their legs for various reasons
I only meant for this whole thing to be a fun & frivolous topic of conversation lol
