Woman washing leg in bath, cropped
ZenShui/Frederic Cirou

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Do you wash your legs in the shower?

One simple question posted last week set the Twitter Universe on fire and started a debate over preferred hygienic methods. 

Conor Arpwel posted a poll on Twitter asking his followers do they wash their legs while in the shower. The tweet has over 850,000 votes and been shared over 3,000 times. 

About 80 percent have voted yes and 20 percent have voted no, which means about 164,000 people do not wash their legs in the shower. Many users tweeted that they don't wash their legs because they believe the water and soap from washing their upper body would dripped onto the legs and cleanse them.

Several twitter users thought the answer was unanimous and were left puzzled with the results.

The 20 percent quickly offered answers to the viral question.

 

During the online debate, a board certified dermatologist, Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, stepped in to say not washing your leg may be beneficial to some.

As a self-proclaimed leg washer, Arpwel stated he wanted the topic to be fun and not insult those who don't.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

