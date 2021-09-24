A total of eight people were killed and 14 others have been wounded in shootings since Friday across St. Louis City.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police hope surveillance photos and video will help them find a man and woman possibly connected to a downtown St. Louis shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead.
Demetrise Thomas was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of N. 20th Street.
Days after the murder, police released two surveillance photos in hopes of identifying the man and woman seen in them. The man in the photos was reportedly seen on surveillance video firing shots during the incident. Friday, police released surveillance video, which showed the man with a gun.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.