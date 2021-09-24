8 killed, 12 injured in violent weekend across St. Louis A total of eight people were killed and 14 others have been wounded in shootings since Friday across St. Louis City.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police hope surveillance photos and video will help them find a man and woman possibly connected to a downtown St. Louis shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead.

Demetrise Thomas was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of N. 20th Street.

Days after the murder, police released two surveillance photos in hopes of identifying the man and woman seen in them. The man in the photos was reportedly seen on surveillance video firing shots during the incident. Friday, police released surveillance video, which showed the man with a gun.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.