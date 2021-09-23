The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of N. 20th Street. Hours after the shooting, police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Demetrise Thomas. A suspect has not been publicly identified.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police hope surveillance photos will help them find a man and woman possibly connected to a downtown St. Louis shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead.

Demetrise Thomas was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of N. 20th Street.

Days after the murder, police released two surveillance photos in hopes of identifying the man and woman seen in them. The man in the photos was reportedly seen on surveillance video firing shots during the incident. 

Surveillance photos of duo

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

