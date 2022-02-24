ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Surveillance video captured two men in black hoods breaking into a home located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, according to St. Louis City police.
Three women said the men entered through the front door of the home in the 5700 block of Amelia Ave. just before noon after putting in the security code on Feb. 18.
One of the suspects was armed with a gun and held a 62-year-old woman at bay while asking about the whereabouts of a 20-year-old woman. A second suspect went into a woman’s bedroom and demanded the 51-year-old tell him where guns were in the home. The woman told him she did not have any guns.
The suspects stole cell phones and a wallet from the home. The 20-year-old the suspects were asking about while they were inside the home arrived as the men left, police said.
The homeowner is reportedly handicapped and confined to her bed.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 6th District Detective at 314-444-0001.
