(KMOV.com) -- With the virus outbreak still lingering across the nation, many life changes have affect people's wallet -- including home insurance.
The standard insurance policy typically covers business property but at a low limit. Normally it covers anywhere between $1,000 to $2,000 in coverage.
But for business owners and the self-employed workers' equipment has been moved into their homes now and your coverage may not be enough.
So to protect your livelihood, contact your insurance company to see if it offers a home business endorsement or higher coverage limits for business property.
But what if you work for a company? Then it's your own equipment for work.
You need to secure your own insurance. If the equipment is issued by your employee, it's covered by their commercial insurance. We talked to a local insurance broker.
Another layer to this, if your work involves having visitors to your home that is a potential liability exposure.
