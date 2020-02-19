ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Most beauty product companies only authorize their products to be sold on their own website, stores and select salons, but sometimes the products show up in other places.
The labels on some of the products state they are “only guaranteed when sold by selected salons,” but what happens when they are found being sold on Amazon, Walmart and Target? That is a big problem for the beauty companies and the consumer. The tactic is called diversion, and while it’s not illegal there’s no guarantee what you’re buying is legit.
"They might be getting very old product that someone store in their home and decided they didn't want, a fake version of the product,” said Alicia Strobl with Salon Fleur De Lis.
News 4 reached out to Walmart, Amazon and Target to ask why they would sell the products without being able to guarantee their quality. Walmart and Target confirmed they received the request but never answered any questions.
News 4’s Marissa Hollowed then found the same product – Pureology hydrate shampoo – on all three websites and looked at the reviews. On Amazon a reviewer stated it wasn’t the correct color, at Target a reviewer said there was no clear seal that the product is usually bound in and on Walmart someone wrote that it was not the real product.
Hollowed also checked with several salon product companies and found that some, including Pureology, Redken and Aveda, have warnings on their websites about product diversion and teams dedicated to fighting it. Many companies also urge consumers to contact them if you come across a diverted product.
