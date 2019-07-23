ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Surveillance video apparently shows a group of people burglarizing a popular Soulard restaurant late Monday night.
The owner of Twisted Ranch on S. 7th Street says the group of young people came into the restaurant just after 10:00 p.m. The video he posted to social media shows the suspects coming in through the front door, going behind the bar, and stealing alcohol.
The bar owner is asking that anyone who has information on the crime to call either Twisted Ranch or St. Louis Police.
