SAN DIEGO — At one point last winter, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt contended his club possessed five potential No. 1 starting pitchers in its rotation.
It’s a manager’s job to stump for his guys—and if your glasses were tinted with cardinal-red lenses, perhaps you could be convinced Shildt’s argument held merit. The notion, though, that Miles Mikolas, Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty and Michael Wacha were all ace-caliber starters? It was certainly... optimistic.
A year later, the hierarchy within the Cardinals rotation has shifted dramatically. We now have the benefit of hindsight when looking back on Shildt’s bold statement of support for his 2019 pitching staff. And though the Cardinals’ starters finished the season with the second-best ERA among NL teams, they didn’t get there quite the way we might have expected.
The pitcher presumed to be their best starter never made a single start for the Cardinals last season. The one who took the ball on Opening Day in his stead endured a lull in his performance after receiving a contract extension in the spring. Overall, those contributions from Martinez and Mikolas weren’t what anyone had hoped. Wacha, too, endured another trying campaign in what was likely his last season as a Cardinal (he's reportedly close to a one-year deal with the Mets).
Elsewhere, however, guys stepped up. On a one-year ‘prove-it’ contract, Wainwright did just that. Flaherty emerged as a Cy Young candidate. Dakota Hudson provided an unexpectedly stable presence in a starter’s role. There were bumps in the road, but the unit put together a strong summer.
At the end of the day, starting pitching wasn’t the reason the Cardinals were bounced from the NLCS in short order by the Washington Nationals. The disappearance of the offense in that series—and whether subtracting the clean-up hitter while adding nothing substantive in his place can be considered a solution to that problem—is a legitimate question for the Cardinals during this winter. So, too, are questions surrounding their starting rotation.
Do the Cardinals have enough?
To try and answer that question, let’s take an inventory of what St. Louis returns from last year’s rotation:
- If Flaherty repeats his efforts from the second-half of 2019, he’s a front-runner for the NL Cy Young Award in 2020. Plenty of teams around the league would do unspeakable things to see an arm like Flaherty’s atop their rotation.
- If Mikolas is closer to the pitcher he was in 2019 (184 innings, 4.16 ERA) than the one he was in 2018 (200.2 innings, 2.83 ERA), he’s more of a mid-rotation innings-eater than frontline starter. If his 2019 output is his floor, though, you can live with the innings he’ll provide.
- Expecting another leap forward by Dakota Hudson beyond the impressive numbers he produced in his rookie campaign might not be prudent. His 16-7 record and 3.35 ERA in 174.2 innings exceeded expectations, but Hudson was required to pitch around danger with alarming frequency last season. He issued a league-high 86 walks while recording just seven strikeouts per nine innings. Unless he can reverse those trends, a sophomore regression seems more plausible than an elevation to new heights for the 25-year-old.
- I’ve learned it’s best not to doubt Adam Wainwright. The crafty veteran maxed out on his contract incentives in 2019, and he looked sharper than ever in two epic postseason starts for the Cardinals in October. The 171.2 regular-season innings logged by the 38-year-old proved critical for a Cardinals rotation that would have been even more desperate for depth without it.
With Wacha expected to depart in free agency, it leaves one spot open from last year’s rotation. The Cardinals have stated this week in San Diego that they intend to open spring camp with 12 starters competing for spots, which is in line with their typical approach to such matters. Though that plan leaves open the door for the likes of Genesis Cabrera, Daniel Ponce de Leon and Austin Gomber to make an impression, the Cardinals already have another guy in mind for that empty spot in the rotation.
It’s just a question of whether he can fill it.
After his start to 2019 was delayed by shoulder concerns, Carlos Martinez spent his year as a member of the Cardinals bullpen. It was the second year in a row that St. Louis pivoted Martinez off his previous perch atop the starting rotation, inviting doubt as to whether the dynamic 28-year-old would ever find his way back into a starting role in future seasons.
As of now that seems to be the Cardinals' intentions for Martinez heading into 2020.
Though John Mozeliak said Monday the Cardinals won’t have a firm grasp on Martinez’s status in his recovery from a PRP injection until late January or early February, the team’s confidence level his likelihood to rejoin the rotation has a tangible impact on their approach to the pitching markets this offseason.
“I think if that wasn’t an option, we would have a different view of the offseason than we do knowing that there’s a decent chance that Carlos can be one of our starters, throw 180 innings and be fine,” Mike Girsch said Tuesday. “So yes, certainly knowing that that’s a possibility that he’s working toward and that we would like him to look toward affects how we look at things.
“I think that’s part of the calculus for us and part of the calculus for the people we talk to.”
Last season, it was difficult to wade through the factors that kept Martinez from a return to the rotation. Though health was a concern early in the season, Mozeliak indicated in a local radio interview in July that the Cardinals had considered ramping Martinez up as a starter mid-season prior to the season-ending injury to closer Jordan Hicks. The statement implied the team viewed Martinez as physically capable of a return to the rotation, but felt a more pressing need for him to fill the closer’s role at that time.
For 2020, it seems clear that the roster would benefit from that kind of arm in the rotation rather than relief.
“Carlos is going to be one of the 12 that comes in, and clearly he’s going to have a great spot, secure spot in the rotation that he’s had,” Mike Shildt said Tuesday. “Two-time All-Star. So we’d love him to be that version. His offseason seems like it’s going productively. Obviously, there are guys that are secure in what they do and how they do it—we’ve got them in pen or heavy pencil in what they’re going to do.
“But the fact of the matter is, the hunger for each player to come in to move forward with their job is important. So our hope for Carlos is he’s doing just that. He’s winning his offseason and he’s building up the capacity to handle the load of 32-plus starts. To be able to go deep in games, recover, and maintain the quality of pitches that he has.”
The upside of a healthy Martinez as a starter is indisputable. In Martinez’s three full seasons as an MLB starter from 2015-2017, he ranked 13th among NL starters with 9.7 fWAR. As Shildt alluded to, that’s ace-caliber production. Imagine the Cardinals rotation if they’re able to slide that sort of production back into the mix.
Given the emergence of Flaherty and Hudson in 2019, a rejuvenated Martinez might land St. Louis closer to Shildt’s ‘five aces’ idea than when he first made the comment last year.
Conversely, imagine the Cardinals rotation if Martinez can’t rejoin it.
The Cardinals have depth. They invite competition. It’s why they enter spring with a dozen starters. But in terms of proven options, the group loses some length if Martinez's path shifts for a third year in a row.
The market has produced a couple massive contracts for elite starting pitchers already this winter. Several quality options remain available. Whether the Cardinals spend for any of them seems to hinge upon their comfort in the status of a player whose status won’t be known until after the free agency frenzy is over and done.
That’s a precarious position, to say the least.
