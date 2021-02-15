ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging people to stay off the roads as snow continues falling across the state.

“Please do not travel!” the department tweeted around 10:40 a.m. Monday. “EXTREME cold, more snow, and high winds are making for hazardous travel conditions.”

The US National Weather Service Saint Louis Missouri echoed the highway patrol's warning, posting on Facebook, "STAY HOME: Road conditions are deteriorating across the region this morning. Snow falling onto sub-freezing roads is making roads very slick and more snow is on its way today. Keep yourself, your neighbors, and emergency workers safe by STAYING HOME."

The Missouri Department of Transportation said they will have crews continuously treating roads Monday. They are encouraging anyone who needs to travel to drive slowly and carefully. They also said drivers need to give plenty of distance between vehicles, especially snowplows.

4Warn Alert: Snow Today, More Cold Tomorrow ***WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. Also, Dangerous Wind Chills Expected Through Tuesday Morning*** Monday: High 6. Moderate snow from St. Louis to the south/east and lighter snow to the northwest will taper off this evening. In the meantime, expect poor road conditions and visibility, it is best not to travel if you don't have to. Storm totals from earlier today and including snow into the evening will range from 4-8" in the metro with lighter totals northwest and heavier totals southeast. Some totals in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois will range from 6-10". Wind Chills remain well below 0 all day. Wind: N 10-18 mph Tuesday: Low -2/High 15. Mostly cloudy and cold. Wednesday: Low 6/High 23. Mostly cloudy. 60% chance accumulating snow. Thursday: Low 14/High 23. Mostly cloudy. 60% accumulating snow. Friday: Low 6/High of 27. Partly cloudy and dry. Saturday: Low 15/High 37. Partly cloudy and not as cold. Sunday: Low 29/High 42. Mostly cloudy and warmer with a 39% chance of rain.

Across the Mississippi River, Illinois Department of Transportation crews said snow is being blown off buildings back onto roads that were already cleared. The blowing snow is creating sporadic slick spots on roads.

The warnings come as the News 4 viewing area prepares for heavy snowfall, with some areas seeing anywhere from 7 to 10 inches. The area is under a Winter Storm Warning through midnight tonight.