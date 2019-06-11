FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- The search is on for a man and woman who robbed a Ferguson bank Monday afternoon.
Just before 1:15 p.m., a woman entered the Central Bank on West Florissant and approached a nearby brochure display before quickly exiting the facility.
Moments later, police said a man came inside the bank and hands the teller a handwritten note which read, "Do as he say and you will not get hurt."
Police said no weapon was displayed during the robbery.
After taking the cash, the pair ran out of the bank heading south on West Florissant.
No one was injured during the robbery, police say.
The male robber is described as being 5'10, weighing 150 -180 pounds and wearing a tan hat and sunglasses. He wore a green long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. Authorities described the woman as being between 5'4 -5'6, weighing 100-120 pounds and last seen wearing a gray jersey shirt with 'D-ROSE' on the back.
Anyone with information should contact the police department at (314) 522-381.
