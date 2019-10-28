FORT PIERCE, Fl. (CNN) -- Rod Hobbs had been dreaming of meeting his father for 32 years.
He moved out of his of his childhood home, leaving a tough homelife at 15.
“I struggled. I was on my own. I grew up with pretty much no family," he said.
He learned as a teenager that the man he thought was his dad wasn't, and his mother took his father’s true identity to the grave.
“I've hired private detectives and DNA experts," Hobbs said.
But finally a DNA expert figured it all out. Not only did Hobbs meet his father Robert Kopelakis, he also met a sister.
The two of them planned a surprise meeting with Kopelakis, showing up in person to reunite father and son. .
Kopelakis had been searching for Hobbs as well, having lost track of him when Hobbs’ mother, then pregnant, left while Kopelakis was in the Navy.
"I am sorry that we lost so much time," he said when the two met for the first time. “You're my son. The missing link."
