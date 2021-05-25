ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of a 1989 rape in St. Louis County has been charged thanks to DNA evidence.
According to police, on September 30, 1989, the 29-year-old woman was walking to work in the 2200 block of Hudson Road at 4 a.m. and she was grabbed by the suspect. He pinned her to the ground, struck her in the head and raped her, the probable cause statement says. The woman did not know the suspect and she reported it to police immediately.
Evidence in the case was resubmitted and in 2019, a CODIS Hit identified the suspect. Quincy Smith, 49, is charged with forcible rape in the case. Smith’s DNA was located in the victim’s underwear. At the time of the rape, Smith was 18-years-old.
Smith was taken into custody by US Marshalls on April 28. He is being held on $50,000 bond.
