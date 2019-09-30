FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Divers are working to locate and recover a body from a Florissant creek Monday afternoon.
Police said they received numerous phone calls from area residents about the discovery, which is why officers are in a wooded area behind the Dierbergs at 222 North Lindbergh. Authorities said the area is a "possible crime scene."
Fire officials were reportedly on scene around 1 a.m. searching the area, but divers didn't enter Coldwater Creek until mid-morning.
Authorities have indicated the search for the body may be connected to a missing persons case.
The Florissant Police Department is working with the Missouri Highway Patrol Marine Division, the Pattonville Fire District, and the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.
The area of the creek authorities are searching is eight feet deep, and divers have used a sonar device to help with the search.
No other information was made immediately available.
News 4 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as information develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.