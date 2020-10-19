ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A dive team will suit up to search for evidence connected to an ongoing murder investigation in Forest Park this week.
St. Louis police said they will search the Post-Dispatch Lake within Forest Park Monday. Officials expect the search to end by Friday. Picnic Island will also be closed and no one will be able to rent watercrafts from the Boathouse.
"We know people will be alarmed when they see FBI divers / personnel in Forest Park, but it is important to stress that there are no threats to any visitors," said a spokesperson from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
There will be parking restrictions on Lagoon Drive while the investigation continues. The rest of Forest Park will be open to the public.
Police said they would not elaborate about specifics of the case. No other information was made available.
